Dry-X Waterproofing Offers Dependable and Professional Wet Basement Repair Service

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- As an experienced service provider, Dry-X is equipped to provide a variety of repair options; even if it means rebuilding walls or repairing foundation issues. They have assembled a dedicated team of structural repair professionals with over thirty years of combined experience in the field to deliver fine wet basement repair and other services.



If experiencing dampness in the basement, one should hire professional help to assist in determining the extent of the leak. Dry-X Waterproofing is one such wet basement repair specialist that assess whether a crack in the foundation, damage to the exterior walls, a leaky crawlspace, a faulty or insufficient sump pump or other related issues are the cause of the dampness. If the house is a newly-built one, selecting and applying the waterproofing products should be an easy task since one does not have to do any reparation beforehand.



Crawl Space encapsulation is an environmentally sensible solution by the company. Thus, helping the house owners, the process of preventing moisture from entering the crawl space either from the dirt below or from outside and then closing vents and completely sealing it is being considered the best. A multi layered barrier, installed over walls and floor, prevents mold and bacteria growth.



Similarly, the white covering makes the area brighter, cleaner, and healthier. While waterproofing products from the company are more effective than ever, the manner in which the company applies those products will be the deciding factor in how safe and dry the basement stays. So never start a wet basement repair project without first talking to a competent professional from Dry-X Waterproofing.



About – DRY-X Waterproofing:

DRY-X Waterproofing is a family owned and operated business established in 2003 and is now a top Connecticut and New York waterproofing company that is committed to excellent customer service and care. From their foundation consultants, to office staff, and installation crews provides insightful, educated, and honest information on the problem and solutions.



For further information visit http://dxbasementwaterproofing.com



Contact Address

28 Hilltop Cir Fishkill,

NY 12524

914 827-5804