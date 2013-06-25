Web Designing India Is Fast Becoming a Favorite Destination for Offshore Companies, Claims Seospidy Web Services

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- eospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading web design India Company projects a stupendous future growth of web design and development sector in India. According to them, besides the domestic players, offshore companies will drive this growth and a significant number of offshore web development projects will be awarded to the Indian companies in the coming few months. According to the company spokesperson, “Indian web designers and developers have now established their superiority in the global market. In the recent times, several key projects accomplished by Indian web design professionals have drawn the attention of the global companies and this is the reason why web design companies in India are getting a large number of offshore projects today.”



The New Delhi based website design India Company, Seospidy Web Services reveals that they have bagged several key web development projects from offshore clients in the last six months. According to them, the trend will continue further, as they are a committed company endeavoring to meet their client needs in an optimal manner. With a surge in new projects, the company has recruited a new team of experienced web design professionals who are capable of handling projects of any complexity and they come up with precise solutions.



According to the spokesperson, “Offshore clients are very particular about project deadlines. The professional web designers working with us love challenges and they are committed to meet the deadlines.” He further says, “We have started offering our customer support in 24/7 environment. Offshore clients can get in touch with us anytime and seek the progress report on their web development projects. We will love to assist them and will answer all their queries.”



Seospidy Web Services sees this trend as a great means, helping Indian companies to earn foreign currencies. Not only big or small companies, but a freelance web designer India can also earn significant money from the overseas companies’ growing willingness to outsource their work to India. According to them, the present time could be seen as the golden era for the web designing India and Indian web design companies and designers must establish a benchmark that will help win the trust of the global clients.



According to Seospidy Web Services, they maintain a global standard of project planning, development and delivery and one can check their services at http://www.whi.co.in/web-design-india.html .



About Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd.

Seospidy Web is a leading service provider offering web design services to a large number of Indian as well as global clients. The company offers high quality web design solutions of global standards at the most affordable prices. They provide custom website designing and web based solutions that can suit the requirements of all domestic and overseas businesses or organizations.



Customer Care: Seospidy Web Services Pvt. Ltd.



Should you have any question, or want to know more about their web design services, you can contact them at:



Telephone: +011 41658189

Mobile: +09873 800 494

Email: seospidy@gmail.com, info@seospidy.com

Website: http://www.whi.co.in