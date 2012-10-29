What Are Melatonin Supplements?

Camilus, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- The body produces melatonin on its own but at times due to age, traveling, fatigue, bright light and many other factors, the body at times is not able to produce the right amount of melatonin. To boost up the melatonin content in one’s body, melatonin supplements are taken by many people. These melatonin supplements help people having trouble sleeping, feel drowsiness etc. Melatonin supplements can be taken in the form of tablets or capsules, liquid form and even externally applied cream. Melatonin is naturally produced inside the body so the supplements have to be from an animal’s pineal gland. Melatonin supplements are safe when used as prescribed or as and when needed. These are recommended for a short term only and in case the dosage is for a long term then there are chances of side effects. Sleeping with a sleeping disorder gives out details about use of melatonin supplements, its side effects and advantages.



Melatonin supplements are of great help to those who have a sleeping problem. Even after a tiring day of work, one can experience sleeplessness and when the body is not producing enough melatonin then melatonin supplements are highly recommended. Prolonged journeys, working late hours etc. may take its toll and melatonin supplements are a great resort to sleeping problems. Problems that are short in nature can be easily and effectively cured by melatonin supplements. Insomnia, stress and depression can be treated by correct dosage of melatonin supplements. It is highly recommended that one should use melatonin supplements as per the manufacturer’s manual or what the doctor suggests. The dosage should be increased gradually to have the best results. Melatonin supplements when not taken as per advice or consult have their own side effects. One can experience drowsiness, hypothermia, low sex drive, feeling of a hangover, minor headaches, weakness, irritable and stomach aches. High dosage may cause grave problems as well.



“I had trouble sleeping and felt extremely tired all day long until I tried melatonin supplements. They have not just helped me with my sleeping disorder but also have got me back into shape”, says Eva. “We have done a lot of study on melatonin supplements and try to offer our best services always”, says the co-founder of sleeping with a sleeping disorder.



