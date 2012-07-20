What Makes Consumers Pay More for Beauty Products - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "What Makes Consumers Pay More for Beauty Products", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Being able to charge a price premium is the holy grail for brands, but consumers feel subjected to claim overload. Some resonate more strongly than others. This interactive model focuses on six key product claims in the beauty market. What is most likely to make consumers pay more? And how does this vary by age, gender, and location?
Scope
- Access propriety data from Datamonitor's 2011 consumer survey, covering 28,541 consumers in 20 global markets.
- Use the interactive model to visualize the data the way YOU want to view it.
- Perform a country deep-dive or a claim-specific global overview. Customize the demographics to view your target audience.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor has identified six claims which consumers will pay a price premium for in the beauty market: backed by scientific claims; organic, fair trade; sustainable packaging; rare/exotic ingredients; and limited edition packaging.
There were 28,541 respondents to Datamonitor's 2011 global consumer survey, which took place in 20 markets: Australia; Brazil; Canada; China; France; Germany, India, Italy, Japan; Korea; Netherlands; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; Spain; Sweden; UAE; the UK; and the US.
There are four "dashboards" in this interactive model, allowing you to select your preferred analysis: by individual market; global overview; gender comparison; or age comparison.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the claims which are most likely to make consumers pay more for a beauty product?
- How does each claim rank within a market?
- In which countries do consumers identify most with each claim?
- How does the impact of claims vary by age and gender?
