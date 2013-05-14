Whatwhey Guides People to Healthy Whey Supplments

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- When it comes to getting fit for summer, athletes are turning to Whey protein for help. The supplements offer multiple health benefits, and by many, it’s considered to be the “Gold Standard” of protein because it’s the most nutritious protein available, according to the Whey Protein Institute. Because of it’s increased use among athletes and body builders, WhatWhey.com hopes to educate consumers about the best products on the market.



WHAT IS WHEY PROTEIN



Whey protein is the protein contained in whey, the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese. Basically, whey makes up about 20 percent of total cow's milk protein and casein protein makes up the remaining 80 percent, according to the Live Strong Organization.



“Whey protein is used for improving athletic performance, as a food supplement, as an alternative to milk for people with lactose intolerance, for replacing or supplementing milk-based infant formulas, and for reversing weight loss and increasing glutathione (GSH) in people with HIV disease,” according to WebMD.



Health experts also suggest the use of whey protein for protein allergy, asthma, high cholesterol, obesity and weight loss, preventing allergies in infants, late-stage cancer and colon cancer.



HOW IT WORKS



Whey protein is a source of protein that might improve the nutrient content of the diet. Whey protein might also have effects on the immune system. Whey protein is often sold in a supplement powder that you mix with water and drink.



WHY IT’S SUCCESSFUL



“A 2009 study at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada found that, despite being at rest, subjects who consumed whey had nine times greater muscle repair and growth than those who ate other types of protein (casein and soy),” as published in Men’s Fitness magazine. “After exercise, the same whey group saw a 122 percent greater muscle protein synthesis compared to the casein group and 31 percent greater than the soy group.”



