Wind generators are used to convert kinetic energy into electricity. Wind energy plays an important role in the establishment of a low carbon economy and produces the cheapest electrical energy at a low operational cost. Wind turbines are installed in rural areas to provide electricity to homes and schools. In recent times, wind turbines are built on large water bodies like oceans, seas, lakes, etc. It is becoming more popular as offshore wind tends to be faster than the land, which produces a large amount of electricity compared to onshore. The increased energy need at coastal areas in the countries like the US as half of the population lives in coastal areas will create significant opportunities for offshore wind farms to meet energy demand.



by Type (Doubly-Fed Induction Generator, Permanent-Magnet Generators, Switched Reluctance Generators, High Temperature Superconducting Generators, Synchronous Generators, Squirrel-Cage Induction Machines, DC Machines), Application (Onshore Wind Energy, Offshore Wind Energy), Turbine Type (Small Scale Wind Turbines, Medium & Large Wing Turbines), End-use (Domestic, Commercial)



Growing Popularity of Doubly-Fed Induction Generator for Medium and Large Wind Turbines



Continuous Development of Large Wind Turbines to Produce a Large Amount of Energy



Growing Preference and Huge Investment by the Government to Generate Electricity from Renewable Sources

Rapidly Emerging Offshore Wind Energy Industries Across the Globe

