Wineable Gifts Creates Painted Wine Glasses for Your Special Occasions

Yorba Linda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The demand for hand painted glassware is increasing and considering this fact in mind, Wineable Gifts creates a wide variety of hand painted wine glasses for the people to help them celebrate their special occasions in a unique style. The seller of designer glassware believes that painted wine glasses are especially loved by the wine enthusiasts who want to surprise their guests by serving wines in uniquely hand painted wine glasses and champagne flutes.



The creators of the Wineable Gifts reveal how their upbringing in an Italian family and the traditions of decorating and painting wine glasses and champagne flutes have evolved into a full-fledged business with complete integrity, dedication and professionalism. Now, they have a huge assortment of hand painted glasses, champagne flutes, pitchers and kitchen glasses that can please any art-loving person. According to them, it’s always a luxury to taste your favorite wine in these designer glasses and it doubles the pleasure of enjoying wine while celebrating a special occasion with family and friends.



Wineable Gifts offers a wide range of painted wedding flutes that can really turn a wedding into a celebratory and memorable affair. They maintain that each of the glasses is hand painted carefully and uniquely to offer a look and feel of the designer glassware that people would love to hold in their hands for hours. They can also personalize the glasses to fit suitably for any occasion. According to them, their painted wine glasses can turn a plain table setup into an elegant presentation that every guest will appreciate. Their unique hand painted glassware is perfect for the occasions like a wedding or reception, bridal shower and for several such occasions where beautiful presentation and display need to be maintained essentially. These hand painted flutes and wine glasses could be perfect for personal use as well where these can be impressively adorned in the showcases of the living rooms.



Wineable Gifts uses enamel glass paints for designing painted wine glasses that give the extra durability to the color coats. Their unique baking technology keeps the designs and painting safe even if the glasses are subjected to harsh chemicals while cleaning. They maintain that these glasses maintain their color, designs and unique luster even if one washes them in a dishwasher. So if you are looking for unique hand painted champagne flutes or wine glasses for any special occasion or for your personal use, you can check the entire available range online by visiting the website www.wineablegifts.com.



About Wineable Gifts

Wineable Gifts offers a wide range of wine glasses and accessories that showcase unique designs and superior hand painting skills. They offer high quality products that can turn any occasion really special. They provide hand painted and beautifully crafted glassware for holidays, weddings, birthdays, or other special occasions.



Customer Care: Wineable Gifts



Should you have any question, or want to know more about their hand painted wine glasses and champagne flutes, you can contact them at: PH. 714-779-5773



Website: http://www.wineablegifts.com