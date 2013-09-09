Wipes in South Africa - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Wipes in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Baby wipes dominated sales of wipes at the end of the review period, accounting for 72% value share. Consequently, the performance of this product area had a marked impact on overall wipes. Baby wipes was however showing increasing maturity at the end of the review period, largely due to widespread poverty resulting in the majority of South Africans being unable to afford these products. Consequently, volume sales growth dropped to below 4% from a review period CAGR of 10%.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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