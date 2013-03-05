Women's Outerwear in Turkey - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Since the end of the recession which occurred between 2008 and 2010, women's outerwear recorded positive volume and current value growth. The category recorded average growth rates of 2% in volume terms and 4% in current value terms for two successive years in 2010 and 2011, in the face of the recovering economy, which not only helped to increase consumer confidence in general but it also assured many working women that they would keep their jobs in the future.
Euromonitor International's Women's Outerwear in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Women's Jeans, Women's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Women's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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