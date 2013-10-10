Wound Care in Belarus - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Belarus"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- During 2012, wound care in Belarus was defined by more economical consumption patterns and high levels of trading down trend. As the economic crisis which struck Belarus earlier in the review period continued to cause hardship for the majority of Belarusian households, many consumers became very price-sensitive and this led them to trade down to cheaper wound care brands, while some households purchased fewer wound care products. This is because many of the more elaborate products categorised...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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