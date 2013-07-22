"Wound Care in Costa Rica" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Considered a category with little room for product innovation, wound care continued to see new product launches aimed mainly to children. New products frequently featured cartoon characters on sticking plasters/adhesive bandages, which remained the leading wound care type with a 69% share of retail value sales in 2012. In general, children are more likely to need wound care products, since they are more susceptible to injury, due to constant physical activity and less understanding of risk. As...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
