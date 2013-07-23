Wound Care in Hungary: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Value sales of wound care continued to decrease in constant terms in 2012, following the negative trend of the previous years. As wound care is a mature category, it is characterised by few innovations while manufacturers are also passive in terms of advertising. Given the difficult economic climate in Hungary, many consumers turned to cheaper private label products or other cheap and low quality brands, which also negatively affected value sales in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
