New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Russians continued to display a preference for writing instruments of good quality, over cheap low quality products, with value-added products seeing increased demand in 2013. Consumers proved more likely to choose pens and pencils with modern added-value features, such as roller ball pens, products with metallic designs or pens utilising gel ink. At the same time, value-added pens became more commonly available, while prices declined. This was reflected in writing instruments seeing retail...
Euromonitor International's Writing Instrumentsin Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Colouring, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Pens, Writing Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Writing Instruments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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