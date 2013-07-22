"Yildiz Holdings as in Packaged Food (World)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Yildiz Holdings AS in Packaged Food (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Yildiz Holding, the Turkish conglomerate with a wide fmcg portfolio, has been growing rapidly in recent years, especially driven by intense innovation activity and the acquisition of global premium confectionery label, Godiva, in 2008. Further expansion targeting the Middle East and Africa market and continuous portfolio development will have to be its principal strategic directions in order to enhance its status and competitive edge in the global packaged food market.
Euromonitor International's Yildiz Holdings AS in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
