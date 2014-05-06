Fast Market Research recommends "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Indonesia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- In 2013, yoghurt and sour milk products continued to gain popularity among upper- and middle-income consumers, especially women, due to the various perceived benefits of the products cited in articles in the mass media. Yoghurt is believed to be good for dietary purposes and to improve digestion. Female consumers also perceive that yoghurt can help them maintain a slim figure, improve their skin, and slow down the ageing process.
Euromonitor International's Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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