Flagstaff, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Thrive Athletics will be hosting a Youth Fitness & Sports Training workshop called "Young Champions" this Saturday, August 31, 2013 from 2pm to 4pm at their Flagstaff location. The workshop will be free of charge and cover a complete systematic training routine for young athletes. Training will focus on mobility, strength training, conditioning and endurance, and recovery and nutrition. Thrive will demonstrate the right (and the wrong) way to condition for performance.



Thrive Athletics strives to deliver their services to reach customer need-based goals, able to provide specialized training for particular individual needs like fat loss, exercise instruction, fitness and pain relief. With diet related disease becoming a factor in even a young person's life, the goals of Thrive Athletics program this Saturday are based on a need to motivate young people to take this fitness seriously. Techniques are taught based on what suits a customer's needs for all of Thrive's clients. Those attending the workshop will learn how to build mobility to improve performance through the 4 MANDATORY exercises to create full body strength.



Young people have a lot at stake, namely their future. Coach Brendan Cabral of Thrive Athletics says of the "Young Champions" workshop, "A strong and fit body goes a long way toward lifting anyone's energy and mood. But for young people especially, a good and well-maintained exercise habit helps produce a balanced physical and mental state, high self-esteem and a healthy start to adulthood. Plus, its been known to calm the hormones in young people too."



Thrive Athletics is located in Flagstaff, AZ at 2500 N 4th St.



About Thrive Athletics

Thrive Athletics provides group and personal training to the Flagstaff community. Their personal training services create an individualized program for each client, based on a personal history and the trainers observation of the client's body movements. Trainers look for and show how to correct any limiting or painful movements that effect a client's ability to move, exercise or otherwise be happy. This is all done at the client's pace in a friendly, embarrassment free environment.



CONTACT

Coach Brendan Cabral

http://www.thriveathletics.com

info@thriveathriveathletics.com

Facebook: Thrive Athletics

2500 N 4th St Flagstaff, AZ 86004

928-864-9306