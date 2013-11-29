YUYAO Bluebird Offers a Comprehensive Range of Garden Tools with Improved Ergonomics and Enhanced Features

Ningbo, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- People who want to use garden tools that can make their task easier and less cumbersome would always love to use tools that YUYAO Bluebird has been supplying for years. They are now offering ergonomically designed and improved quality garden tools that all gardening enthusiasts would find very comfortable to use and carry out their gardening task with less effort. According to the company sources, these newly improved tools are becoming highly popular among the end-users, thereby increasing the earning potentials of the dealers.



YUYAO Bluebird has a range of new offerings and their Water Coil Hose is becoming very popular among the customers for their durable features and the customized color options. Available in different designs and with a variety of sprinkling systems, these hose pipes can help people to grow a variety of plants and flowers in their gardens. The company maintains that only high quality plastic is used in manufacturing these hosepipes which give them the desired durability.



When it comes to a Garden Water Sprinkler, one can find a wide variety to choose from. One can choose one according to the plants they have in the garden. The sprinkler varieties include flower sprinkler, garden impulse sprinkler, garden oscillate sprinkler, garden rotary sprinkler, garden telescopic sprinkler, garden stationary sprinkler and many more. All these sprinklers are available to the global locations with a large number of dealers who deal in gardening tools.



YUYAO Bluebird keeps in mind the convenience and safety of the gardeners while designing their tools. They have introduced large size hose reels which one can use to keep extra long hosepipes for watering their plants in an expansive garden. One can use their foldable Garden Hose Reel and can keep long hosepipes more organized and safely. Moreover, it makes easier to move the garden hose from one place to another. One can choose a variety of hose reels available in different designs and different attractive colors.



There are a wide variety of garden tools available to them that wholesalers and dealers of garden tools will find very profitable for their business purposes. For more details about different garden tools available with them, one may visit the website http://www.gardener-tool.com .



About YUYAO Bluebird Garden Tools

Established in 2008, Yuyao Bluebird Garden Tool Co., Ltd today has a large product line to offer to the worldwide wholesalers and dealers of garden tools. Their product line includes garden hose nozzle, garden water sprinkler, garden hose, garden hose reel, water hose accessory, garden sprayer, watering can, outdoor bibcock, water timer, garden shear, garden saw, garden hand tool set and other garden accessories. 100% product is exported to across the world and the company has a very high reputation among the wholesalers, dealers as well as the end-users.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Mr. Peter

Telephone: 86-574-62673602

Fax: 86-574-62678838

Email: sales@gardener-tool.com

Website: http://www.gardener-tool.com