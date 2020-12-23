8th Edition of World IP Forum Organized Virtually with the Theme of Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- World Intellectual Property Forum is known for organizing one of the best Global IP events. Continuing with the same standards, 8th series of World IP Forum (WIPF) was organized successfully on December 18-19, 2020 on a virtual platform. The theme for the conference was 'Intellectual Property in Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Innovate, Protect & Promote'. This two-day conference was focused on recent developments in Intellectual Property and it's syncing with business objectives.



WIPF 2020 was inaugurated by Honorable Mr. Suresh Prabhu, who is an Indian politician and India's Sherpa to the G7 and G20. He was formerly the Minister of Railways, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation. Mr. Suresh Prabhu congratulated the World IP forum on organizing such an esteemed event. He spoke of how this platform has constructed a culture not only in India but across the globe to protect one's Intellectual properties. Emphasizing how, "All Ideas must be protected". India has TRIPS compatible law, which rotects, promotes & encourages new Intellectual properties. That can be achieved through innovative ideas paved through by an Aatm nirbhar IP. The WIPF 2020 was attended by more than 500 participants and also 70 eminent speakers shared their knowledge on various aspects of intellectual property rights. India's IP professional stalwarts, Pravin Anand, Narendra Sabharwal, Dr. Amit Kumar Tiwari, G. R. Raghavender, Dr. Paresh C. Dave, Dr. K. S. Kardam, Dr. Sourabh Khemani, Amarjit Singh, Prof. Parmeshwar P. Iyer, Jatin Trivedi, Dr. Nidhi Buch, and Bindu Sharma also enlighten the attendees on various aspects of IPRs. IP industries experts congratulated the organizer, Navin Agarwal, and Jeet Agarwal for putting this virtual conference like a real one.



About Intellectual Professionals LLP

Intellectual Professionals LLP mainly caters into the field of Intellectual Property Awareness throughout Asia. Its motto is to stitch the innovators, scientists, lawyers, corporate houses and all other IP honchos into a single thread. We create the platform for socio-economically backward people by identifying their talents and thus protecting their creation. Our bull's eye is mainly networking and knowledge sharing



