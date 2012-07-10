All States Worldwide Transport Services Assist Consumers Shipping Vehicles Domestically and Internationally

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- According to the U.S. Census Bureau out of the 40 million Americans that move to a new house each year, approximately 7.7 million of them move to an entirely different state and another 1.2 million move to a different country. These long distance moving plans can become logistical nightmares for families that have a large amount of items to move. However, it becomes more complicated when a family has extra vehicles to move. Extra cars or trucks and recreational vehicles like motorcycle and boats present a problem for many Americans moving across the states or to another country entirely.



Often owners of extra vehicles will simply sell their “excess weight” in order to make the logistics of getting their vehicle across country non-existent. Unfortunately, most of these owners take a big loss selling their vehicle since they feel they have to get rid of it. Fortunately, one company ASWD Auto Transport, who have been in business for 20 years, has a strong reputation for safely shipping vehicles all around the world.



All States Worldwide Transport Services offers a number of shipping options for consumers. Cars can be shipped either with an open air transport vehicle or they provide the option of closed air containers. These closed containers may be a better option for car owners with more valuable vehicles to transport. However, the company provides a toll free line to call to discuss which particular option might be better for any given person. All States Worldwide also provides consumers the ability to ship their motorcycles or boats.



One of the more unique offerings that the company provides is their ASWD International Vehicle Transportation option. The 1.2 million Americans who are relocating abroad are provided the ability to get their vehicle to another country with the same ease as shipping domestically. All States Worldwide offers helpful information on deciding whether to ship a vehicle internationally and practical advice on the hidden costs involved, dealing with customs and actual vehicle preparation for shipping.



The company attempts to take the hassle out of comparing shipping quotes by providing a quick quote tool in the top right hand corner of their website for both domestic and international shipping options. ASWD also offers a compendium of resources related to vehicles and vehicle shipping like regulations from Departments of Motor Vehicles, what to consider when deciding to move your vehicle and more.



With their 20 years of experience shipping the company has grown a following of satisfied customers. Peter C. of Hewlett Packard had this to say about his shipping experience “It is with great pleasure and satisfaction that I write this letter to inform you that the delivery of my vehicle went absolutely perfect..."



About All States Worldwide Transport

All States Worldwide is a vehicle transport company with 20 years of industry experience. Their trained and knowledgeable staff is on hand to assist customers with any questions. The company keeps a commitment to excellence by only working with certified and licensed vehicle carriers to ensure their client’s vehicles remain safe. To learn more about shipping with ASWD their website is located at http://www.aswd.com