Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Glass Pro auto glass specialists, located at 3180 Mill Street, Reno, NV 89502 have launched a brand new gift card promotion. Qualifying customers making new windshield replacement purchases may receive a $25 Restaurant.com gift card while supplies last. By presenting the coupon when receiving an estimate, or their auto glass instant quote on windshield repair, customers can earn $25 in their favorite local restaurants.



“In addition to fast, friendly glass replacement at an unbelievably low price, they gave me a Twenty Five Dollar Gift Card for a restaurant of my choice. I’m very glad I tried their auto glass instant quote online and saw this spectacular deal! I had a steak dinner while Glass Pro installed my new windshield!” Said Chuck Fredrick



Beyond the 50% off windshield prices, fast, friendly and professional service trusted by the Reno area; Glass Pro is presenting this limited $25 restaurant.com gift card to valued new and retuning customers. This is a significant added value to the already below industry standard prices that Glass Pro offers. It is a significantly better value than the lesser rebate offers of competitors, and is useable on a wide variety of Reno restaurants affiliated with restaraunts.com. They preform glass work at the 3180 Mill Street location in Reno, or at your location in the greater Reno era.



“I got three free lunches with my gift card and I love my new windshield and mirrors, it’s all thanks to Glass Pro!” Said Fredrick