Fast Market Research recommends "Automated External Defibrillator Market (Trends, Technology & End-Users) (2012-2017)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The automated external defibrillatormarket is segmented based on product type into two categories - semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators. Based on end-users,the AED market is classified into five categories, namely, hospitals, pre-hospital, public access, alternate care, and home; the market is forecast till 2017.Automated external defibrillators play an important role in saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims.Considering the life-saving potential of AEDs, legislations requiring installation of public accessdefibrillators (PAD) have been passed in the U.S., Japan, and certain European countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global AEDmarket was worth $616million in the year 2012. Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease, growing awareness about the lifesaving potential of AED, increasing installation of public access AEDs, and advancing technologyare accelerating the growth of this market. However, product recalls, and intense competition in mature markets will hamper the growth of this market, to a certain extent.
The market for AED has become very dynamic, with companies in this segment adoptinggrowth strategies of collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions. Untapped emerging markets and home defibrillators represent vast opportunities for key players in this market.
The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Japan, Asia and Rest of the world (RoW). North America is the largest market for AED, followed by Japan and Europe. North America and Japan are expected to grow at a slower pace, primarily due to a certain amount of saturation in the market. The Asian market is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the increasing installation of AEDs and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global AED market on the basis product typeinto semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators.The report provides exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the AEDmarketis comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Japan, Asia, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.
Global automated external defibrillatormarket, by product type
Semi-automated
Fully automated
End-user analysis
Hospitals
Pre-hospital
Public access
Alternate care
Home
Geographic analysis
North America
Europe
Japan
Asia
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Market - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Zoll Medical Corporation Market Share Analysis
- Radiotherapy Devices Market By Technology, Applications & Products (2011 - 2016)
- United States Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others
- Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market - by Types [Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, Multi Tubular], Configuration [Internal (Submerged/Immersed) & External (Sidestream)] & Applications - Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Market and Technology Trends in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Brief
- New Product Trends and Changing Demand in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Intelligence
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Polystyrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants