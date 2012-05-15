Baby Products Company Shows Sharp Increase in Teether Orders Online

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- RaZbaby, an innovative baby products company, reported a significant increase in orders for their popular RaZberry Teether product. The RaZberry Teether was introduced to the market in 2002 when it experienced immediate popularity followed by sustained growth over the next ten years. The product features unique designs that mimic nature and provide superior pain alleviation for babies. The teether product features the bumpy texture of a raspberry on the nipple area of the teething pacifier – hence the name RaZberry Teether.



The product has been featured in stores across the country but was only recently available online through RaZbaby’s online shopping site: www.myrazbaby.com. There is no doubt that the introduction of RaZbaby’s new shopping site has further increased the popularity of their unique teethers. According to their website their teether, “…allow the baby to constantly put pressure on the areas of the mouth that are painful from the teething process”.



Their teethers come in a variety of colors with their standard RaZberry Teether being the most popular product available. They also have blue and pink teethers that are popular for those seeking more colorful teething products. The RaZberry Teether is red and green with the signature bumpy raspberry texture.



RaZbaby is an extremely popular baby products company that recently launched “Keep it Kleen” pacifiers which have innovative clasp technology – so they close when dropped. These pacifier products are also customizable with an imprint area for the child’s name. Customization is performed through laser etching. RaZbaby also offers pacifier holders, pacifier accessories, clip-on vaporizers and more.