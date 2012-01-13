Baltimore Area Managed IT Services Partner Re-elected to Carroll Technology Council Board of Directors

Hunt Valley, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2012 -- To be on a board of directors of any company or organization carries a lot of responsibility with it. The Carroll Technology Council was established in 2004 after being originally created in 2001 by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. As Scott Adelman, Director of Sales at Next Level Technology, can affirm, the Council is wholly focused on preparing Carroll County for the future.



After only two years of being established as a non-profit, Mr. Adelman joined two other board members in being officially elected to the Board in 2004. Since then, he has been re-elected many times, including just recently at the November 2011 annual board meeting.



"I take my role very seriously," said Mr. Adelman. "I'm in full agreement with the Board's mission 'To provide leadership, information, and resources to educate, attract, and influence technology in Carroll County.'"



Since the Board was first founded, they have been involved in many programs that are targeted to the County such as their Speaker Series, CompuKids and their Technology Seminar Series in which all board members are encouraged to participate in.



