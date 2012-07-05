Bed Bug Traps Provides Expert Advice on How to Detect and Get Rid of Bed Bugs

Kalamazoo, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- The news stories are both alarming and disgusting. The United States is one of many countries that is currently experiencing an outbreak of bed bugs. Large cities like Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit, as well as smaller towns are dealing with bed bug infestations in hotels, nursing homes, college dorms, and private homes.



One of the first clues that a home or other property has been infested with bed bugs is the appearance of a line of red bumps on the skin of someone who lives there. Most likely, these small red welts are bites from the blood-eating insect. After a few days, the bumps will typically begin to itch and burn.



Anyone who has experienced either an infestation of bed bugs and/or their uncomfortable bites will immediately want to find ways to get rid of the insects as soon as possible. But many people are unsure what steps they should take to help with not only bed bug removal, but also making sure they never return to their home.



A blog has been getting a lot of attention lately for its helpful and in-depth articles about getting rid of bed bugs.



Bed Bug Traps features a wealth of information, tips and advice on topics like what to do once bed bugs have been discovered, as well as reviews of various bed bug traps. The blog, which was authored by Dr. James W. Friedrich, includes detailed instructions on how to get rid of bed bugs as well as photos of what bed bug bites look like.



“As monitoring devices, it is well established that bed bug traps are very effective,” Dr. Friedrich wrote in an article on his blog, adding that ideally, traps should be used either to detect and/or combat low-level infestations before they become severe, or as a way to monitor for bed bugs after a pest management professional has already treated the home.



Fortunately, he noted, bed bug traps are an effective way of detecting and trapping the nasty insects.



“At the very least, bed bug traps provide peace of mind by keeping the insects out of your bed.”



