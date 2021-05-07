New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market was valued at USD 19.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.47 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Breast cancer is a tumor that is found in the mammary tissue. A lump is mostly seen in the breast; It shows symptoms like change in the shape, a newly-inverted nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin and fluid coming from the nipple. WHO had signified that breast cancer affects about 2.1 million women every year and is the primary cause of deaths associated with malignancy. In the year 2018, it was observed that 627,000 women died from breast cancer, i.e., it accounts for 15% of total deaths.



Rise in the healthcare awareness among individual's disease and treatment, early detection of the cancer, better surgical and medical treatment, R&D initiatives, and technological advancement are the factors driving the growth of the breast cancer therapy market. However, High expenditure in the treatment is restraining the growth of the market. Breast carcinoma had affected many women in North America. It was estimated that about 500 women are diagnosed in the U.S. each day with breast carcinoma. A sedentary lifestyle and genetic mutation are the factors associated with the risk of breast carcinoma in the region, leading to rising in demand for breast carcinoma treatments.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2666



Further key findings from the report suggest:

A clinical study was performed using mice with a combination of immunotherapy drugs along with copper-based nanoparticles. This combination treatment was found to destroy tumor cells without the use of chemotherapy. It was also noted that treatment was beneficial, and cancer did not reoccur; this therapy had focused on targeting and destroying the tumour cells.



Asia pacific likely to obtain the largest CAGR of 11.8% for the breast cancer therapy market in the forecast period due to the rise in the target population in the region, and habits like smoking and a sedentary lifestyle further progressed the incidence of mammary carcinoma in the region.



Food and Drug Administration in the year 2019 had granted the approval to Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Enhertu is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate; it means that the drug targets the changes in HER2 that facilitates tomour to grow, divide and spread, and is also linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor, which that shows toxic effects to the tumour cells.



Accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI) was found to be more effective than whole breast irradiation (WBI) it was also found to be beneficial in preventing the recurrence in patients with low-risk early mammary cancer; the results were as per the findings of phase 3 clinical trial presented in the year 2019 in San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).



Roche had launched a diagnostic device called VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay that helps in the detection of HER2 biomarker in mammary and also in gastric cancer. HER2 is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. It is an important biomarker found in both type of cancers and was found useful in managing aggressive cancers.



Pfizer Inc., in the year 2019, had launched product IBRANCE. The studies proved the effectiveness of IBRANCE combination therapy for certain patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) b and for metastatic breast cancer (MBC). These studies were also presented in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress Barcelona in Spain.



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca; Novartis AG; Astellas Pharma Inc.; and Eli Lilly Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC and Merck are the key players in the Breast cancer therapy market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Breast cancer therapy market on the basis of drugs, radiation therapies, end use and regions.

Drugs Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Chemotherapy

Anthracyclines

Taxanes

Tamoxifen

Antimetabolites

Others

Hormone Therapy

Tamoxifen

Fulvestrant

Aromatase inhibitors

Targeted therapy

Trastuzumab

Neratinib

T-DM1

Others

Immunotherapy

Atezolizumab

Pembrolizumab



Radiation therapies Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

External radiation.

Intra-operative radiation

Brachytherapy



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2666



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Breast Cancer Therapy Market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Advancements in Technology



Chapter 4. Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. The rise in the prevalence of cancer

4.3.1.2. Increased Public awareness

4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3.2.1. High expenditure of treatment

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market by Drugs Insights & Trends

5.1. Drugs Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Chemotherapy

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Anthracyclines

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Taxanes

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Tamoxifen

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Antimetabolites

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.7. Others

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Hormone Therapy

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Tamoxifen

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Fulvestrant

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Aromatase inhibitors

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Targeted therapy

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Trastuzumab

5.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.4. Neratinib

5.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.5. T-DM1

5.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.6. Others

5.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Immunotherapy

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Atezolizumab

5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Pembrolizumab

5.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Global Breast Cancer Therapy Market by Radiation Therapies Insights & Trends



Continued…..