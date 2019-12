Brett Hearn and Champion Oil Win VP Small Engine Fuels 200 at Syracuse Mile

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Hearn, 54, of Sussex, N.J., captured big-block Modified racing’s most prestigious event for a record sixth time when DIRTcar officials declared the race official after 113 laps due to increasingly heavy precipitation that slickened the one-mile oval. But it was his first win in the race since 1995 – a 17-year span between checkered flags that was filled with frustration and heartbreak and made his return to the spotlight a sweet reward.



Brett Hearn, who runs Champion Racing Oil, got his 17th feature win in 2012 added to his now 824 career racing wins including 73 Track and Series Championships. Follow Brett on-line at http://www.bretthearn.com/results.htm



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These “purpose-built” racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today’s high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com