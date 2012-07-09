Brett Winter Lemon Photography Expands Offices to Raleigh-Durham Area

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Award-winning photographer, Brett Winter Lemon is joining forces with video production powerhouse, Motion Adrenaline, to open an office in the Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area to support their growing commercial work in the region.



“The Research-Triangle has always been an area that supports innovation in business and technology,” said Lemon. “These companies understand the importance of strong commercial Raleigh photography as they develop and strengthen their image and brand in the global market.”



Originally based in Virginia, Brett Winter Lemon is an award-winning Raleigh photographer with a reputation for capturing human energy, the vibe of a city’s culture and the subtlety of unique moments — his work ranges from commissioned editorial and commercial advertising to corporate imaging and branding campaigns. Brett’s unobtrusive and personal approach allows for powerful documentary style photographs beyond compare.



Corporate Photography



With a focus on business, a creative approach and discerning eye, photographer Brett Winter Lemon is able to support marketing and branding efforts through the imagery he creates. Collaborating with corporations from healthcare to manufacturing and technology to the environment, Brett consistently translates the brand and corporate image into a visual message. Regardless of whether the photographs are of employees, clients, facilities or events -- Brett strives to create a distinct and recognizable message.



Commercial + Advertising



Brett approaches every project with a fresh perspective to ensure that each product or service is presented in a unique way – while remaining representative of the global corporate image. This ability to deliver a creative, coherent and consistent visual message is a key component in helping corporations reach critical strategic business goals.



Whether working directly with a corporate marketing department or in conjunction with an advertising agency or design firm, Brett’s striking imagery provides the perfect complement to written copy for product catalogues and websites to public relations and advertising campaigns. Brett recognizes that successful business is built by driving consumers to purchase a product or service. Never losing sight of the goal – he is able to breathe energy and life into still photos resulting in a successful marketing campaign



Annual Reports + Industrial Images



A well-executed corporate Raleigh-Durham photography strategy leaves companies with a perfect portfolio to tell their story of growth and success through an annual report. Visual imagery is a powerful tool for investors and clients to understand a company's unique market position and future direction. Brett’s attention to the broad corporate image allows him to meticulously photograph everything necessary – from corporate headquarters, portraits of management and officers, products and services to lifestyle and location images.



About Brett Winter Lemon

Brett’s unobtrusive style makes him a favorite for industrial organizations as they document production processes, products, employees, equipment, and company culture. His approach allows him to frame the individual worker, the physical plant and the workforce as a group. For more information and to view Brett’s portfolio: Visit www.brettwinterlemon.com or call Brett at 540-529-3876. He can also be reached via email at Brett@brettwinterlemon.com.