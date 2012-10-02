Business Networking Expert Susan Roane Offers Tips and Advice on What It Means to Truly Network

Greenbrae, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- In recent years, the term “networking” has become extremely popular. For many people, business networking means to connect with others on a professional basis, usually through a social media website such as Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.



While these sites can provide useful opportunities for touching base with others, Susan RoAne reminds people that, when it comes to successful networking, nothing beats good old -fashioned face to face communication.



RoAne, a keynote speaker and a leading expert on interpersonal relationships, mingling, and How to Work a Room®, said that in order to be truly successful, people need to stop networking exclusively in cyberspace, return to socializing in-person, and learn how to make connections that truly count.



“We have overused, misused and abused the term ‘networking’ to describe what is essentially the socializing that's required when we are in any room with others,” RoAne wrote in an article on her website, adding that the term “social” has been co-opted by the digerati.



“Now we have social media, social marketing and social networking but what does social really mean? It’s communicating comfortably and effectively, having informal conversations while mingling face-to- face.”



RoAne noted that connecting with people at every gathering, event or meeting is essential for success both professional and personally. In addition to addressing the importance of in-person networking during her popular interactive presentations and media interviews, she has also written a book that is devoted to the topic.



The book, “Face To Face: How To Reclaim the Personal Touch in a Digital World,” includes RoAne’s signature conversational tone and useful “how to” advice on how people can best conduct themselves when speaking in person. Readers will learn how to let technological advances help, but not take over their business and personal lives, the best and most effective ways to communicate, and how to develop the art of small talk. As RoAne notes, business leaders are looking for people who can still communicate effectively and comfortably in person, not only through abbreviated posts on social media outlets.



