Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning announces heating repair services for the upcoming winter season. The HVAC contractor will service, install and maintain all makes and models of heating systems including gas heating, boilers, heat pumps and hot water heaters. They specialize in heating and cooling systems for homes, with maintenance plans available.



Customers of Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning do not need to worry about their home comfort system breaking down during the cold winter months. Having their customer’s piece of mind at heart, Care Temp provides 24 hour emergency service and replacements. When the weather outside is frightful, Care Temp does not run and hide. They will be available for customers in the most crucial times. They are known by their customers as the best HVAC Company for heat repair in Toms River.



Care Temp has been servicing New Jersey homeowners and businesses with years of experience and a national reputation for superior technical skills in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, indoor air quality systems and other air conditioning repair services. They also guarantee equipment will work safely, help people save money on their utility bills and help deliver relief to those with allergies and many others concerned with the quality of the air they breathe.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Since 1991, Care Temp Heating & Air Conditioning has been providing Ocean and Monmouth County residents with high efficiency home comfort systems. All of their work is done by their technicians who are fully trained and certified professionals by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The technicians are knowledgeable about any environmental concerns that may affect a person’s home and are highly qualified and experienced, ensuring prompt and quality workmanship. They require all employees to be background checked and drug tested before being hired by the company. For more information please visit http://www.caretemp.com/.