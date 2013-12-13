Cary Carpet Installers Offer End of the Year Sale

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Triangle Carpet Specialists, a Cary, NC carpet cleaning and carpet installation company, is thrilled to announce their end of the year carpet installation sale!



"An end of the year sale, is our way of giving back." Said President and Owner Leo Croes. "We understand that many people are thinking about holiday parties this time of the year and we want to help make sure their party is ready to go with a new floor.



For those interested in finding a new flooring design for the new year, Triangle Carpet Specialists will be offering $150 off all carpet, hardwood and laminate installations. A minimum of 800 sq/ft is required to be eligible for this discount.



"We don't just want to make your flooring shine, but we want to make your floor stand out from the crowd going into 2014."



Also select styles of carpet will start at $1.62 per sq/ft, with a minimum purchase of 800 sq/ft required.



About Triangle Carpet Specialists

Triangle Carpet Specialists is a Cary based Carpet and Hardwood Installation and Sales team. Known for installation work their commercial flooring team has recently expanded to include the entire central and eastern North Carolina. For more information about their services please call 919-906-2218 or visit them online at http://www.trianglecarpetspecialists.com/.