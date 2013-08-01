City Tap House Now Accepting Reservations for CrabFest 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Every August, the popular restaurant in Philly, City Tap House, hosts a summer festival not to be missed. Crabfest 2013 kicks off Saturday, August 17th, from 1pm-4pm. Ticket price includes “all-you-can-eat” Maryland Blue Crabs and live music by Red Team Go. Beer lovers can enjoy one-of-a-kind brews specially crafted for the day by Yards Brewing Company. Pre-Sale prices are available until Monday, August 5th. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, email the event coordinator at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com.



City Tap House has become a premier dining destination among Philly restaurants. Daily Suppers, inspired by different regions and cultures, elevate the guest experience every day of the week. In addition to the New-American Bistro menu, weekly movies keep guests coming back for more.



The Summer Movie Series features a different movie & featured brewery every Thursday evening at 8pm. The outdoor theater is complete with a giant inflatable movie screen and complimentary popcorn. Upcoming movies include Point Break, What About Bob, and Stand By Me. To view the complete movie & brewery schedule, visit the City Tap House website.



The popular restaurant in Philly also offers Brunch on the Balcony every Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm. With the end of summer quickly approaching, City Tap House invites guests to soak up every last moment of sunshine. Enjoy a signature Beermosa on the patio with a classic brunch item like the CTH Biscuits and Gravy, Eggs Benedict or Homemade Belgian Waffle. Reservations are always suggested.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.