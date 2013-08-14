Coached Fitness Now Offering 84-Day Personal Training Program in Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- This isn’t the first time that Coached Fitness has run the challenge and you can view the previous winners and their testimonials on the Coached Fitness website. The program puts each person through a workout and nutrition regimen that is modeled after the same process that the personal trainers here use to help all of their clients achieve their goals.



This 84-day program has 4 core elements where the personal trainers work with clients in order to help them achieve their goals. These are the initial fitness assessment, exercise and physical activities, nutrition, and lifestyle.



Most clients have a workout regimen that consists of 2 or 3 days of weight training and 2 or 3 days of cardiovascular training. The personal trainers are there to coach individuals from the start to the finish of their program. They teach them proper workout techniques and help with weight training in order to prevent injuries that may result from someone working out by themselves.



Each person keeps a food journal and is given a weekly food intake plan that sets them on a path to reach their goals. This is done to make sure that clients are holding themselves accountable and following their dieting plan. The typical plan is designed to detox the body, restore its nutrients, and burn fat in two progressive stages.



When the 84-day challenge comes to an end, the person who has gone through the best transformation is declared the champion and paid the winner’s prize. In the past the fitness challenge winner has walked away with $1,000.



About Coached Fitness

Coached Fitness was founded by JP Montanari as a unique fitness facility in Hallandale Beach that is dedicated to personal training and small group fitness training. Small group training classes are offered on a daily basis. JP and Gian Montanari conduct these classes along with their staff of personal trainers that includes Franco Cabana, and Daniel Safirstein. You can find out more by calling coached fitness at (954) 543-2119 or visiting their website here http://www.coachedfitness.com/