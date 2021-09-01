CPA Exam Test Makers to Allow Continuous Testing

Auburndale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2021 -- Effective July 1, 2020, students will be allowed to take the CPA exam all throughout the year, based on the new continuous testing model presented by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



Before the change, every quarter represented a testing window. At the end of every quarter, there was a 20-day blackout window when students could not take the exam. Furthermore, if a student failed an exam in one testing window, the student could not retake the exam until the next quarter. Now, students are allowed to retake the exam more quickly, there by CPA exam decreasing the overall time toward becoming a CPA.



This change does not affect the 18-month requirement for passing all four exams. For example, if a student passes the first exam in September 2021, then the student has until March 2023 to pass the other three exams.



About Kyle Ashcraft

Kyle Ashcraft is a CPA that scored a 90+ on all four CPA exams. Kyle founded Maxwell CPA Review, which is an exam-prep company that offers video courses and private tutoring. Kyle can be reached at MaxwellCPAreview@gmail.com or by visiting MaxwellCPAreview.com.