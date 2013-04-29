Cura Personalis: Powerful New Book of Healing Fuses Scientific & Spiritual Principles in Attempt to Fix Broken World

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- According to Antonia C Johns, MD, we live in a broken world. In her latest book, medical principles are used to uncover the self and world healing required to get society and its people back on track. With a focus on the physician-patient relationship, the book provides a radical yet realistic approach that medical personnel around the world can use to play their part in this healing process.



Synopsis:



The physician-patient bond is a significant relationship, intended to effect healing in our patient -- but is it the patient alone who benefits?



We are all patients at some point. As a patient, how well do we know our self, how clearly do we communicate what troubles us to our doctor, to others?



Even when we are feeling healthy, we remain aware of some aspects of our lives that need healing. For many of us, it is our relationships that need healing.



This book is an essential exploration into the challenges inherent in the physician-patient dynamic and extends the findings to other important encounters. The reason it is appropriate for everyone, physician or not, is because the principles adhered to in its writing are universal in reach and eternally relevant. Its sole purpose is to promote healing in our world, individually and collectively. Whatever our vocation we are each called to be an essential effective healer in some way that is natural to us, our gift to the world. Here we are reminded that when we promote conditions for healing in our relationships we manifest miracles naturally.



As the author explains, her book addresses issues and concerns beyond the examination room.



“It explains the nature of our shared human experience and shared psychosocial development, why young men become troubled and cause terror, and ultimately why our world remains so broken. Even when we are feeling well, many of us feel the need to heal in our relationships. Simply stated, world healing leads to heaven and healing begins with you,” says Dr. Johns.



Continuing, “It was originally written for newly-qualified Doctors but has universal application. While many perspectives and approaches are considered, the book remains firmly grounded in its role to heal.”



About Dr. Johns

Dr. Johns is an American Board Certified Associate Professor of Neurology with expertise in Epilepsy who has been in practice for 30 years. She later obtained a Physician Executive MBA, noting the dispiriting impact the Stark laws had on physician practices and the consequential ballooning of costs in healthcare, the impact of Big Business stepping into areas now forbidden to doctors. The MBA program also exposed her to the disparities in healthcare between developed nations. Dr. Johns’ professional experience extends to overseas volunteer medical services; wherever she has practiced she notes the universal themes, needs, and psyches of all the patients and people she encounters. Dr. Johns has two daughters.