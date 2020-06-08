Easybee Helping Businesses Bond with Their Customers Remotely in This Season of Covid-19 Scare

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- Easybee, the trusted name in the virtual answering industry, is helping small businesses grow even during the COVID-19 lockdown with its best-in-class live virtual answering services. Their professionals are fully aware about the pandemic and its effect on businesses, therefore they work closely with clients to understand their requirements and deliver solutions that allows them to keep their operations up and running.



Through their live virtual answering services, businesses can maximize conversions, profits and customer satisfaction efficiently, without any hassles. Their professionals' expertise in providing live virtual answering services in English and Spanish, along with handling other tasks including relaying messages to specific staff members via SMS and email, setting up auto-responders, overflow management, inbound surveys, and much more.



Known for their high professionalism and excellence, Easybee go that extra mile to meet clients' requirements, beyond their expectations. All of their services are rendered incorporating the cutting-edge technologies to ensure the highest level of standards is maintained, without compromise. Their live virtual answering services are cost-effective and tailored to meet the needs of the small and medium-sized businesses.



A representative of the company stated, "COVID-19 has paralyzed businesses around the world by restricting people to work from home. To help businesses effectively deal with this severe pandemic, we are providing live virtual answering services that will help you respond to customer's queries, even from the comfort of your home."



A leader in the virtual receptionist space, Easybee is a businesses' first choice for providing world-class virtual receptionist services. They work by assigning a team of trained professionals to make sure that each of the client's customers is treated with respect and high professionalism. By using their experienced operators, small business owners can have access to the same high-level customer service as that of a large company.



The interesting thing about Easybee's virtual answering services is that they ensure that clients' customers always speak to a real person, increasing your chances to connect with potential customers on time. Businesses looking to maintain a steady growth during coronavirus pandemic can connect with them by filling out a simple contact form present on their official website, EasybeeReceptionist.com.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based out of El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



For more information, please visit: https://easybeereceptionist.com/