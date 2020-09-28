Easybee Offers Phone Answering Service & Virtual Receptionist Service to Businesses of All Sizes

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Easybee, the leading virtual answering service for growing businesses, offers phone answering service & virtual receptionist service to businesses and individuals, who need help in making and receiving calls, scheduling appointments, and more. The company has designed its services in a way that can cater to the needs of a wide range of businesses including salons, law firms, realtors, health and wellness companies, plumbers, HVAC companies, etc. Their virtual receptionist services help business owners win more deals and boost their revenue. Their services can be hired for a fraction of the cost of a full-time employee while doing everything that an in-house receptionist can do.



Hiring virtual receptionist services from Easybee provides professionals access to a dedicated team of customer service agents who can handle incoming calls, take messages, transfer calls, make outgoing calls, and more. They not only deal with the client's calls, but are also experts at appointment scheduling, and message relaying, helping businesses grow their customer base. As a bonus, each of their receptionists is bilingual with an English and Spanish proficiency level of 92% and above, enabling businesses to serve a wide range of customers.



A representative from Easybee stated, "Easybee can save you up to $36,000 per year when compared to traditional in-house receptionist services. Let us worry about the incoming calls so that you can concentrate on delivering exceptional customer service. Unlike a single in-house receptionist, we can handle multiple calls at the same time, and we only charge you for time spent on the line. That means you aren't out unnecessary costs when call volumes are down."



Easybee's virtual receptionist services offer valuable support to a wide range of businesses, especially small business owners like plumbers, electricians, and HVAC professionals who are often off-site with customers. Their virtual receptionists take care of all of their incoming customer phone calls when they are out, working in the field. Easybee virtual receptionists can efficiently handle multiple responsibilities including answering phone calls, taking messages, routing calls to the right department/person, scheduling appointments, resolving customer queries instantly, and many more.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based in Miami, Florida but a majority of its operators are located in El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



