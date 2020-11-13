Easybee Offers Realtor Virtual Receptionist Services to Help Real Estate Businesses Improve Customer Satisfaction

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- A leading virtual receptionist service provider, Easybee offers realtor virtual receptionist services that help real estate businesses to deliver remarkable customer experience. The company has designed its realtor virtual receptionist service in a way that it can take care of mails, capture leads, and forward important calls to mobile phones only when required, thus enabling your real estate business to focus on cracking the next deal. Their realtor virtual receptionist services ensure that each of their client's business query or call is managed professionally so that they get more time to focus on more important tasks/works within their business.



Hiring realtor virtual receptionist services from Easybee offers a team of professionals particularly dedicated to concerned businesses or individuals in reducing the cost of operations, brand building, increase in sales, and saving time & resources. They are experts in scheduling appointments, managing social media, answering emails, data gathering, faxing, invoicing, and content creation. Moreover, their bilingual real estate answering services can help save money, and at the time keep the business efficiently going. All of their virtual receptionist is proficient in English and Spanish languages with 92% and above, thus helping real estate businesses to cater to a variety of clients.



A representative from Easybee stated, "Easybee assures that our virtual receptionist is always available to take up the follow-ups and answer the calls on time. When compared to a single in-house receptionist, our real estate virtual receptionist only charges for the time spent on the call, thus cutting unnecessary costs when phone calls are down. In comparison to traditional in-house receptionists, Easybee can help save up to $36,000 per year. Easybee's real estate answering service helps increase the productivity of the business without increasing expenses."



Easybee's realtor virtual receptionist service manages a lot of tasks altogether including taking mails, answering lines, forwarding the call to the concerned person/department, scheduling appointments, quickly resolving customer queries, and many more. Their real estate answering service comes with no holidays, no setup fees, on-demand call reports, dedicated US phone numbers, and many more. Keeping in mind their budget and business, their team of professionals works closely with the customer to offer effective solutions.



Any real estate business across the USA looking to hire a virtual receptionist for their real estate business can contact Easybee. The company offers the best prices for real estate answering service and virtual receptionist for real estate businesses. Avail a free 15-day trial today! Plans start at $69 per month. Anyone can contact them by filling a contact form available on their official website, EasybeeReceptionist.com.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based in Miami, Florida but a majority of its operators are located in El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



Contact Details



2450 Hollywood Blvd Suite 206

Hollywood, Florida 33020

USA: +1 305 447-7022

El Salvador: (503)22 60 53 24