Key Players in This Report Include: Bitrix, Inc. (United States), People Gauge (United Kingdom), Quantum Workplace (United States), Gensuite (United States), Officevibe (Canada), Transcend (United States), VibeCatch (Finland), Qualtrics (United States), KaiNexus (United States), Sparble (United States), Synergita (United States), Pingboard (United States).



Definition: Employee engagement software allows the enterprises solicit and track feedback from their employees, recognize employee achievements, and promote positive activity. The tools of employee engagement are used to draw actionable insights from employee feedback. Further, the enterprises use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and its positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of its employees. The tool also offers users access to libraries of questions that can be used to build custom pulse surveys for distribution among employees.



In June 2023, Zoom acquired Workvivo, a platform that provides modern internal communication and engagement tools for employees. This acquisition helped company to expand its presence in employee engagement platform market.



Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancements Is Boosting the Market Growth

Growing Awareness about the Employee Engagement Software or Solution



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Subscription-Based Solutions from The Users is Predicted to Support the Cloud-Based Segment



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Employee Engagement Solution Tools

Need for Increased Productivity, Better Employee Recognition, Retention of Employee and Others



The Global Employee Engagement Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Deployment (Web based, Cloud based), Features (Benchmarking, Employee recognition, Goal management, Performance management, Others), Industry vertical (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education and Government, Others), Subscription (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)



