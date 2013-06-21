Europe Pump Market Size and Share 2012-2016 - Pump Industry Growth,Trends,Players,Analysis and Forecast to 2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- TechNavio analysts forecast the Pump market in Europe to reach US$15.54 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for clean drinking water. The Pump market in Europe has also been witnessing a growth in the number of fracking industries. However, the need to adhere to stringent eco-design regulations for energy conservation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio report, the Pump Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses the Europe region; it also covers the Pump market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT Corp., KSB AG, and Sulzer Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Baker Hughes Inc., Clyde Union Inc., Ebara Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Weir Group plc.



