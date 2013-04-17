Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans achieve extreme weight loss goals, safely and effectively. The company has become the nation’s leader in fast weight loss by combining prescription hCG in the form of injections or sublingual tablets with individualized nutrition plans, tailored to each patient’s specific needs. Absorption of prescription hCG varies with each delivery method, the highest absorption seen with injectable hCG solution. Diet Doc’s hCG injections are further enhanced with Vitamin B12, furnishing the dieter with an additional source of energy and helping to balance metabolism. When used in conjunction with patient specific diet plans, prescription hCG triggers the hypothalamus to release and burn stored fat for energy, producing extreme weight loss with little to no risk to the patient.



Each hCG diet begins with a simple evaluation by a Diet Doc physician. This evaluation can be conducted via telephone or even Skype. Following this medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists create diet plans built around each patient’s individual dietary needs. The administration of prescription hCG will begin, with the majority of patients receiving hCG once per day. Phase 1, referred to as the "loading" days, focuses on two days of high calorie and high fat intake. During this phase, the metabolism is spiked, serving as a fat induction to facilitate the transition into ketosis that occurs in Phases 2 and 3.



Phase 2 begins on day 3 and marks the beginning of the actual hCG weight loss period. The body’s metabolism will shift as it transitions into the keto-adaptation process. This process will be triggered by a drop in insulin levels, reduction in dietary net carbohydrates and glycogen depletion. Phase 3 lasts between 1-3 months with the dieter continuing the administration of prescription hCG in conjunction with the personalized diet meal plans. Dieters will realize a significant loss of excess fat, typically in the difficult to lose areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly as the body is now keto-adapted and extreme weight loss is stable and consistent. The body is now burning stored fat that has been released into the bloodstream, easily and effectively. The duration of phase 3 varies based on anticipated weight loss goals and metabolic capacity. Due to constant monitoring and nutritionist designed diet plans, patients on the Diet Doc hCG diet can continue to administer hCG, unlike outdated hCG diet plans that can only be followed for 23 or 40 day stretches before requiring the dieter to take a break from treatment.



Prior to beginning Phase 4, prescription hCG will cease to be administered, as the dieter gradually reintroduces normal foods and increases the daily caloric intake. A maintenance appointment will be scheduled to calculate daily caloric needs based upon the patient’s BMR (basal metabolic rate) and normal activity level.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan is a proven safe, effective and affordable method of extreme weight loss. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans and without the potential risks of invasive surgery, Diet Doc makes extreme weight loss affordable for almost everyone. Utilizing decades of scientific research, the company has become the leader in medically supervised hCG diet plans, and has lead the way for thousands of Americans to enjoy a future of improved health by losing excess fat.



