Flat Dustpan, Inventor Seeking Funding for Innovative New Design for Ancient Household Tool

Taipei, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Designer Zac Lu has created a new dustpan that folds flat, lasts for years and uses nearly no space. Made from durable polypropylene, this dustpan is ideal for home, work and especially for the hospitality industry. Via Indiegogo, Lu is seeking $3800 from investors to get his invention off the ground.



“I designed this new dustpan to allow it to be used almost everywhere. It folds down flat and can fit everywhere. My hope is to be able to launch my invention and start sharing it around the world.” – Zac Lu, Designer.



The dustpan is made from a single piece of polypropylene and is designed to fold down flat and to be easy to fold into a long-handled dustpan. This new design will be perfect for clean-up stations in department stores, restaurants and on cleaning carts in factories.



“This design is perfect for our custodial staff in our factories. It can hide out of the way until someone needs it. This is an incredibly innovative design.” – Michael Patterman, Dallas, TX



Investors are invited to go to http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-flat-dustpan and invest as much as they can. Every investor will receive a thank you gift for their contributon.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Zac Lu at +886939558038 or email at z@limitstyle.com.



PHOTOS DOWNLOAD LINK

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/65451068/dustpan/PR%20use.rar?dl=1



Contact

Zac Lu

Telephone: +886939558038

Email: z@limitstyle.com

Website http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-flat-dustpan