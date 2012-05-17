Gas Infrastructure in Europe - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy market report from Datamonitor: "Gas Infrastructure in Europe "
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Highlights: The EU possesses only 1.6% of the world's proved natural gas reserves, and produces only 6.2% of the total production on earth, making imports a necessity now and in the foreseeable future. Natural gas is likely to become the energy source of choice in Europe after Germany and other countries decided to abandon nuclear energy.
Russia is the owner of proven natural gas reserves estimated at 1,680tcf located mainly in Siberia and is also the world's second largest producer of natural gas after the US, and the EU's largest external supplier. Four of Russia's seven major export pipelines move product to Europe and have a combined capacity of 4.0 tcf.
Shale gas refers to natural gas trapped within shale formations. The two key pieces of legislation at EU level that apply to shale gas activities are the Hydrocarbons Directive and REACH. Very little specific legislation or regulation, either at an EU or member-state level, currently exists regarding shale gas activities.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Admiral Group plc, BASF SE, Cambridge University Press, ConocoPhillips, Deutsche Post DHL, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Informa plc, International Finance Corporation, Koninklijke Vopak NV, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., MOL Group, National Iranian Oil Company, National Oil Corporation, OAO Gazprom, OJSC Rosneft Oil Company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Publicis Groupe SA, Qatar Petroleum, Schindler Holding Ltd., SES SA, Sonatrach, TOTAL S.A., Unit 4 N.V., Uralsvyazinform OJSC
