Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2022 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: GNRC shares, filed a lawsuit against Generac Holdings Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 30, 2023. NYSE: GNRC investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Waukesha, WI based Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. On June 22, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a short report on Generac Holdings Inc alleging multiple claims. Spruce Point stated, "Among other alarming findings, we find evidence to suggest a sham revenue transaction at Off Grid Energy, its recent UK acquisition acquired by Pramac's subsidiary. Even more concerning, we find evidence that to grow its residential solar business and compete against the likes of Tesla, Generac has engaged in a shady transaction with Sunnova, a company we previously profiled for its shoddy financial reporting, which we believe may have been designed to finance its own sales. Generac has also partnered with a large solar distributor named Powerhome (now Pink Energy) which multiple undercover investigations allege it has been misleading customers. Yet, Generac is still promoting the partnership, which we believe to be under FTC investigation."



On August 1, 2022, when Pink Energy sued Generac Holdings Inc, alleging, among other things, that Generac Holdings Inc had provided "defective" components. The Pink Energy Complaint criticized Generac's failure to recall the dangerous SnapRS unit in light of Pink Energy's urging that they do so—both for the sake of their business, and for the safety of their customers. Pink Energy also alleged that Generac did not disclose to Pink Energy that a firmware update, held out as a fix for the SnapRS issues, had known adverse effects and was shutting down entire PWRcell systems.



On October 19, 2022, Generac Holdings Inc published preliminary earnings showing dismal financial results for the third quarter of 2022, and announced a $55 million pre-tax charge relating to its clean energy product warranties and expenses, citing a distributor that had filed for bankruptcy.



On November 2, 2022, Generac Holdings Inc released third quarter earnings and lowered guidance on sales by its solar energy business for the remainder of the year by approximately 40%. The lowered guidance was attributed to "the loss of a major customer during the quarter, along with the specific warranty-related issue"—i.e., the defective SnapRS component, which led to Pink Energy's bankruptcy.



Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) declined from $299.85 per share on June 08, 2022, to $92.78 per share on December 6, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, the Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company's clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products, that the Defendants repeatedly touted to investors that "safety is paramount" and that the Company's solar products went through "multiple rounds of design review" to "ensure that [they] meet all applicable internal engineering designs and safety standards . . . ", that the Defendants also falsely represented to investors that Generac had a broad and diverse network of channel partners, and claimed that no single such partner provided more than 6% of the Company's sales.



In addition, the complaint alleges that Defendants overstated the Company's earnings between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented or concealed the Company's warranty liability, and falsely assured investors that the Company's financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.



The plaintiff alleges that in truth, Defendants knew that, rather than ensuring the safety of its solar energy systems, Generac's SnapRS product was defective and dangerous, reducing the capacity of the solar energy systems in which it was installed, rendering costly equipment ineffective, requiring expensive maintenance, and would overheat, melt and, in some cases, start fires, that between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022, numerous consumers filed complaints with regulators, and Generac's channel partners informed the Company of the SnapRS defect. Also, contrary to Defendants' assertions, Generac's clean energy sales were heavily dependent on a single channel partner, Power Home Solar, LLC d/b/a Pink Energy ("Pink Energy"), that indeed, Generac faced significant undisclosed warranty liability as a result of the issues created by the SnapRS defect and resulting fallout with its largest channel partner, Pink Energy, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations and omissions, Generac common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.