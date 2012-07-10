Global Duty-Free RetailersMarket Size and Forecast to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Global Duty-Free Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016 report is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends, crucially providing retail sales data of products through Duty-Free Retailers.Data sets are provided for 2006 through to 2016, with actuals being provided for 2011. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure that local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.



Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession includingthe following recovery period on their discretionary spending and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched.This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns includinghow changes in consumers’ behaviour have affected the retail sector for different productcategories through Duty-Free Retailers.



This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through Duty-Free Retailers globally. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.



Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Books, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Forecasts allow marketers to understand the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics,and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.



The top five EU nations: the UK, Spain, France, Germany and Italy, accounted for more slightly less than 60% of the European retail sales through the channel in 2011. Their combined share is expected to decline by 2016, and be taken by Russia which is expected to account for over 20% of total regional sales



Japan and China together account for 75% of total Asia-Pacific retail sales through the channel in 2011. It is expected to remain similar through 2016.



