Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Will Grow at CAGR of 11.40% in 2016: ResearchMoz.Us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Global Intelligent Transportation System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.40 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Global Smart Cities market. The Global Intelligent Transportation System market has also been witnessing an increasing number of government initiatives promoting intelligent transportation systems. However, the high maintenance cost required for proper implementation of intelligent transportation systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Intelligent Transportation System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Transportation System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Denso Corp., Efkon AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, and TransCore Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Addco LLC, Agero Inc., Garmin International Inc., Innovation In Traffic Transportation Systems AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., Ricardo plc, Savari Inc., Sensys Networks Inc., Sigtec Pty Ltd., Swarco AG, Telenav Inc., Thales Group, TomTom NV, Traffic Tech Middle East, and Traficon N V.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



http://www.researchmoz.us/intelligent-transportation-system-its-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



In the last five years, the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market observed a substantial growth and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2013 to 2019. This potential growth is attracting vendors through the value chain of ITS industry to invest in this sector. Countries across the world are facing challenges from increasing congestion, pollution and number of accidents in their metropolitan areas. This study highlights processes through which ITS benefits these countries to overcome these problems. This report covers all advanced ITSs used to improve the efficiency of road transportation infrastructure.



China Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Industry Report, 2012-2015



http://www.researchmoz.us/china-intelligent-transportation-system-its-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html



In accordance with the planning of Science & Technology Division of the Ministry of Transport of P.R.C., China will realize the sensing and monitoring of expressways, national and provincial arterial highways, important sections, large bridges, vehicle areas and transportation conditions, and the drivers will be able to obtain the required travel plans and real-time travel information at any time and any location in their familiar way by 2015, so as to enhance the attractiveness and sharing power of public transport, and ease urban congestion. Moreover, China will carry out the monitoring of dangerous goods transport vehicles, vessels, coaches, buses, taxies and rail traffic through the whole journey.



The data on the orders of the industry in H1 2012 suggested that the ITS industry was still flourishing. In spite of economic slowdown, the local governments continued to advance project construction in BT mode, showing that the demand for ITS from local governments did not shrink.



Global GIS Market in Transportation Industry 2012-2016



http://www.researchmoz.us/global-gis-market-in-transportation-industry-2012-2016-report.html



Global GIS market in the Transportation industry to grow at a CAGR of 12.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for GIS in the construction of roads and railroad. This market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technique. However, privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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