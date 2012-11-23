High Eye-Q: Testing More Than Just Eyesight

Gainesville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- For most, the process is automatic, sending rapid-fire synapses to the brain in electronic messages, delivering and processing images, then prompting a response.



When vision blurs, or something doesn’t seem quite right, it’s off to the optometrist for an exam, usually resulting in a prescription for corrective lenses or treatment for an eye-related concern. Issues are usually resolved, but not always. A patient can have 20/20 vision yet still experience undiagnosed vision disorders.



Comprehensive exams usually involve an acuity test with the familiar Snellen letter chart, assessing clarity at distance. Additional tests normally include evaluating depth perception, color vision, peripheral vision and adjustment to light and darkness. Testing also usually includes an examination of the curvature and surface of the cornea, and a tonometry test to determine eye pressure, often measured with a puff of air blown onto the surface of the eye. Refractive error is assessed by viewing light through a series of lenses, observing how the eye focuses images.



Eye tissues, the conjunctiva, and exterior surfaces of the eye are examined under high magnification and bright light for irregularities. A small object moved from side to side, near to far, and in varying light conditions, assesses eye movement, tracking, and focusing. Lastly, the interior of the eye is examined through the pupil, either through digital imaging, or employing manual dilation with pharmaceutical drops and examination by the optometrist.



At Dr. Tod Davis Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services, Dr. Tod Davis performs comprehensive exams that embrace not only the visual acuity of a patient’s eyes, but also the physical performance and cognitive interpretation that work with visual images to make sense of what is seen. Patients experiencing challenges in the classroom or the workplace, with reading, remembering, or properly interpreting and responding to the visual world, often find solutions directed by developmental optometry exams administered by Dr. Davis.



Tests that detect vision disorders associated with tracking, focusing, depth perception, letter reversal, color vision, visual memory and convergence insufficiency provide a baseline useful in determining therapy for weaknesses. Dr. Davis also tests for strabismus, or deviating eyes; and amblyopia, or lazy eye; as well as successful completion of tasks involving eye-hand-mind coordination.



Additionally, Dr. Davis tests to see that vision is clear at short distances used in close-up work. He checks binocular vision to ensure the eyes work together for accurate depth perception and coordinated inward focus for reading. He measures the ability of the eye to focus automatically from near to far and back, important for reading, writing and sports. He examines eye movement and muscle control, important in following from line to line in reading and tracking objects in sports. He tests for hyperopia affecting close focus; visual motor integration dovetailing visual input with movement, balance and hearing; and for visual form discrimination used in identifying shape, size, color, distance and position differences.



Young children struggling to learn to read, students taking twice as long to complete assignments, wrestling with attention spans, or putting off work they know will be difficult to focus on, often experience frustration. Many such issues have related vision disorders that can be diagnosed with a comprehensive exam by Dr. Davis, and can be treated through a prescribed vision therapy program.



With over 30 years of developmental optometry and vision therapy experience, Dr. Tod Davis provides state-of-the-art treatment through three clinic locations in the Virginia area. Scheduling an appointment with Dr. Davis at Developmental Optometry & Vision Therapy Services can help patients make measurable improvements in a skeptical, judgmental world, improving skills, building confidence, and providing real solutions to identified problems.



Dr. Tod Davis published earlier about “Developmental optometrist Dr. Tod Davis reveals vision therapy success story” and now came with lazy eye exercises for all.