JR Jewelers Introduces Two New Bridal Designers

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- JR Jewelers is a second generation, family-owned and operated brick and mortar jewelry store. They have been a reputable jeweler for the community of Fort Lauderdale for over 35 years. Husband and wife team, Josephine and Robert, (hence, the JR) are excited to have recently expanded their bridal business, introducing two new renown jewelry designers; Scott Kay and Danhov.



“It comes at such an opportune time,” says, Robert, “brides like diversity and quality, which they can find in Scott Kay and Danhov engagement rings and wedding bands.” JR Jewelers has a long standing reputation as being a trusted jeweler for so many couples getting engaged and married. “We will continue to provide the service our customers deserve, but with added value,” “having more engagement rings and wedding bands for them to choose from in our store and on our website,” says Josephine.



Well known Scott Kay and Danhov jewelry designers are coveted for their unique and sophisticated engagement rings and wedding bands. Scott Kay engagement rings feature an intricate and feminine filigree and milgrain look, while Danhov engagement rings have an award winning one of a kind swirl design. JR Jewelers welcomes you to come and experience for yourself the newly diversified bridal jewelry of Scott Kay and Danhov.



For Media Contact:

Company: JR Jewelers

Address: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phone: 954-492-5050 / 800-724-0740

Email: JR@JRJewelers.com

Website: www.jrjewelers.com