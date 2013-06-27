Just Released: "Singapore Information Technology Report Q2 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Singapore Information Technology Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The IT market is estimated to have reached a value of SGD3.631bn in 2012, and we forecast it will increase 5.2% in 2013. The growth rate in 2013 is expected to be higher than 2012 as the economic environment improves, including faster real GDP and private final consumption growth. Consumption growth atop already high per capita incomes underpins our view that vendors can achieve strong growth in the retail hardware market, particularly through tablet and hybrid device sales. We are also upbeat on Singapore's IT market over the medium term to 2017. Government IT spending will continue to be a major market driver through its iN2015 strategy. Enterprise growth will centre on business analytics software and solutions and cloud computing - both of which will benefit from the reach, affordability and quality of telecoms infrastructure.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: SGD3.631bn in 2012 to SGD3.793bn in 2013, +4.4% in local currency terms. Growth drivers include sales of tablets, hybrids and Ultrabooks, which will be boosted by competition from a wide range of vendors following the release of Windows 8.
Software sales: SGD1.145bn in 2012 to SGD1.199bn in 2013, +4.7% in local currency terms. Windows 8 upgrades, enterprise resource programming, customer relationship management and other ebusiness applications will deliver growth in 2013.
IT Services sales: SGD3.276bn in 2012 to SGD3.482bn in 2013, +6.3% in local currency terms. There will be opportunities in key IT spending verticals such as telecoms, government, healthcare and logistics - as well as through growth of cloud computing.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Singapore's score was unchanged in Q2 2013 at 74.1 out of 100.0. Singapore ranks first in our latest Asia RRR table ahead of regional rival Hong Kong And Australia.
Key Trends & Developments
The launch of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 8, in October 2012 marks the start of an evolution in the PC hardware market. Apple's iPad, as well as tablets from vendors running Google's Android OS, have demonstrated the popularity of the tablet form factor with consumers - which has been a key growth area given the high household penetration of first and second devices. The launch of Windows 8 is significant because it introduced touch functionality to a wider range of vendors, which will deepen the market and accelerate innovation and price competition. This trend will develop through 2013 and over the medium term as vendors increase specification and experiment with designs that blur form factors by moulding the media consumption attributes of a tablet with the functionality of notebooks.
