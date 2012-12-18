Learn Which Penny Stocks to Buy Subscribing to the Penny Stock Guide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The newsletter reveals the penny stock picks that should yield higher returns, as each of these passes the Leeds’ Analysis process. Peter Leeds, a seasoned professional with years of experience in penny stock investing and trading, provides a comprehensive and impartial guide for novice investors. The Penny Stock Guide is the leading source for new investors interested in penny stocks trading.



Compared to trading ‘regular stocks on the NYSE, penny stocks are stocks that are traded for a $5 or less. These stocks are riskier than average investments but have tremendous reward potential. Considered the best option available for small investors, these do not require big cash outlay to get started. However the primary question is which penny stocks to buy and which stocks to avoid.



An expert in the Leeds’ organization says, “Buying and selling penny stocks is very simple. Each of our penny stock picks passes through the Leeds’ analysis and is more likely to multiply in value in the short term. Profit as we reveal undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality.”



However it is important to invest in the best penny stocks available in today’s market in order to earn maximum profits. When it comes to finding the best penny stocks, investors first need to know how to avoid the worst penny stocks to buy. The newsletter is one of the most important pieces of information that an investor can utilize when investing in penny stocks.



According to Mr. Leeds, one of the best ways to find the best penny stocks is to review their trading charts and examine if there are any noticeable trading patterns. If investors are looking for the best penny stocks, they should stick to the top trading markets like OTC-BB, Amex and NASDAQ.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in trading penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investment including of how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



About Peter Leeds

The Penny Stock guide newsletter provides beginner investors strategic advice for Penny Stock Trading. Peter Leeds is offering Penny Stock Picks, by which you can earn leads. Visit now!