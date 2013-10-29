Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill Now Offering the Nit Nanny Detangler Spray to Prevent Lice This Halloween

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Halloween is a fun and exciting time of year for children all over the country. The kids dress up as their favorite characters or scary-looking creatures, and the Halloween process includes trying on various costumes which include masks and hats, even wigs. With the amount of people trying on these costumes in a Halloween store, lice can spread quickly. In order to prevent head lice from spreading this Halloween, Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill is pleased to announce they are now offering their customers The Nit Nanny Detangler Spray.



This spray is easy and safe to use, helping to deter lice. It is non-toxic and smells wonderful, so children can happily apply it to their hair without causing a fuss. Available for just $20, this is an affordable investment to ensure that a louse doesn’t invade a child’s—or an adult’s—head. The Nit Nanny Mint Detangler Spray can be applied before school, to decrease the likelihood of the kids catching lice after trying on a friends mask or wig.



For those individuals that need head lice treatments in Philadelphia, the products and treatments offered by the professionals at Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill are safe to use and will rid the hair of any lice in a single visit by utilizing the AirAllé™ heated air head lice treatment, an FDA-cleared device.



If gearing up and looking for lice removal in North Jersey, there are other products available to go along with the Detangler Spray, such as the easy to apply Nit Nanny Lice Solution Treatment and The Nit Nanny Lice & The Nit Removal Comb to ensure everybody has an enjoyable and lice-free Halloween.



For more information on head lice treatments or to make an appointment for lice removal with a professional, please call 484-532-7677 or visit their website to browse various treatments today.



About Lice Lifters

Michele Barrack established Lice Lifters® of Lafayette Hill in September of 2010, as a result of being a mother who had experienced lice with their own children. The lice treatment center is dedicated to helping those who are suffering from lice get the proper, safe treatment that is needed to effectively eliminate lice. By giving families the peace of mind of living lice free is Lice Lifters® main goal as well as controlling outbreaks.



If a person would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Michele Barrack please contact Lice Lifters® at 484-532-7677 or email Elizabeth Mishkin at emishkin@licelifters.com. In the meantime visit http://www.licelifterslafayettehill.com/.